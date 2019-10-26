Kerala college tampers with students' mark list to keep track record intact

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: After the mark-donation row at Mahatma Gandhi University, the Changanassery St Berchmans College has courted a similar controversy. A few teachers in the College MSc Pass Board illegally gave additional marks to a few students who scored less in the MSc Chemistry final semester practical exam.

The issue came to light after a college governing council member approached the university vice-chancellor’s office with a complaint and documents revealing the malpractice. The college debarred all involved teachers from all examination-related duties following an internal inquiry.

“An inquiry committee was constituted and it submitted a detailed report on Wednesday. The report said there was no intentional malpractice at any stage of the exam. However, there was serious laxity and negligence on the part of a few examiners who were from the same department. It’s really serious and will be seriously dealt with,” said an official statement issued by the college principal.

Documents accessed by TNIE from the MG varsity revealed that additional marks were awarded to the students who scored less in Inorganic Chemistry II fourth-semester practical exam held on April 11, 2019. A university source alleged the manipulation was done to maintain the college’s academic track record and as a favour to a few students.

In the complaint submitted to the vice-chancellor, a copy of which is with the TNIE, governing council member M C Jose wrote: “This is to bring to your kind attention that serious malpractice in the form of mark donation has happened in connection with MSc Chemistry (Analytical) practical examination. It’s learnt from reliable sources that the forgery happened in the office of the chairman of the MSc pass board concerned. The mark list signed by the external examiner and internal examiner which was forwarded to the chairman of the MSc pass board concerned was manipulated with an intention to give mark illegally.

The complaint further said “the matter was brought to the notice of the Controller of Examinations by the internal examiner on 22/8/2019. The results were published with manipulated marks.”

As per the assessment conducted by Christian College, Chengannur Assistant Professor Dr Sujesh Baby as external examiner and Dr Cyril Augustine of SB College as internal examiner, 12 students attended the practical exam. While three students scored 47 marks, two scored 48, one student each scored 68, 59, 60, 58, 51, 46 and 42.

But the office of the pass board tampered with the mark list prepared by both external and internal examiners and added additional marks to all students except one. A student who scored 47 marks was given 57 marks while another student with 47 marks was given 62 marks. Similarly, the third student with 47 marks was given 52 marks while the student with 42 marks was given 52 marks. The student who scored the highest mark of 68 in the first assessment was not given any single additional mark.

When contacted, complainant Jose refused to comment saying he feared for his life. The vice-chancellor’s office also took a tough stand saying they would not make any comment on the matter now as the complaint was being processed.

