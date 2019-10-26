NSS stand will be proved right in future, says Sukumaran Nair

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Refusing to budge an inch from its ‘right-distance’ policy, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Friday clarified that its stand would be proved right in the future despite the outcome of the just concluded assembly byelections in the state.

In a press release issued at Changanassery, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the policy is important for social justice, in which politics or community won’t matter. He dismissed the allegations that the NSS had used its influence among the Nair community to seek votes for UDF candidates in the byelections.

“The NSS has never banned the community members from taking their own political stand and working for any party on the basis of their political allegiance. Some community members associated with the Thiruvananthapuram NSS union took their own stand and worked accordingly in the byelection at Vattiyoorkavu. However, some media organisations criticised their activities without knowing the facts. Taking such news reports as true, some prominent persons made irresponsible and misleading statements against NSS as well,” he said.

Sukumaran Nair reiterated that NSS took the right-distance policy for the protection of the faith and ensuring justice for the forward communities. “The NSS switched from its equidistance policy to right-distance after the Central and state governments failed to take a favourable stand towards the protection of faith. The NSS took this stand for the virtue of the country. The NSS has neither made any claim nor has any concern in the matter,” he said.

Sukumaran Nair alleged that the state government has deliberately neglected forward communities as part of appeasing one section in the society. “While the government has the clear details of the number of castes in the backward communities, it has not published the number of weaker castes in the forward communities, which shows the government’s disregard towards the latter. The details like number of castes in forward communities have already been included in the first report submitted by the permanent commission for forward communities. To the best of my knowledge, there are around 167 castes among forward communities,” he said, adding the NSS responded against the injustice and disregard towards these castes.

According to him, the ruling party and people should understand that the NSS’ objection was not to obtain any illegal benefits or positions by putting the government under pressure.

“Apart from LDF-led government’s efforts to destroy people’s faith in God by taking a stand against the faithful, the rituals and customs, the NSS also opposes its attempts to make political gain by creating a divide between the people in the name of renaissance, instigating caste and religious feelings among people and separating them as upper and lower classes,” he said.

