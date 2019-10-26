Palarivattom flyover graft: Noose tightens on ex-minister Ebrahim Kunju

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Friday informed the Kerala High Court that it has approached the Kerala government seeking permission to conduct an inquiry against former PWD Minister VK Ebrahim Kunju in the Palarivattom flyover corruption case under section 17A of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

In an affidavit, the VACB submitted that in order to conduct further investigation regarding the conspiracy behind the release of mobilisation advance to the contractor and the involvement of the then minister, who is also responsible for the issuance of the government order, sanction under 17A of the PC Act (Amended on July 25, 2018) is required.

Adv A Rajesh, special public prosecutor, VACB, submitted that the corruption case in which four people including former PWD secretary T O Sooraj were arrested, was not registered with political intention in view of the bypoll in six assembly constituencies. The investigation unearthed solid evidence against the accused.

Opposing the bail plea of Sooraj, the VACB submitted that the nexus between Sooraj and other persons was under investigation. There were enough materials to prove the criminal conspiracy hatched among the accused and corruption and criminal breach of trust.

Senior Advocate S Sreekumar, counsel for Sooraj, submitted that the arrest and further detention of the petitioner were illegal as the VACB did not obtain sanction from the government under Section 17 A. As the court sought clarification, the VACB said sanction of the government under the section was not needed. The VACB initiated inquiry following a government order based on a complaint by the present PWD minister, alleging corruption. Hence, the order can be considered as an approval for the VACB to conduct an investigation. The court asked why the VACB sought sanction from the government in the case of the then minister. The VACB submitted that in the initial stage of the probe, the then minister was not in the picture. The involvement of the former minister was probed following the revelation of fourth accused Sooraj.

VACB also said that there was no change of circumstances for the accused to file a second bail application. The court adjourned the hearing on the bail pleas to Monday.

No connection between flyover demolition and corruption case

Kochi: The High Court observed that there was no connection between the demolition of Palarivattom flyover and the corruption case with regard to the construction of the structure. Justice Sunil Thomas made the observation when the counsel for Sooraj informed the court that a Division Bench of the High Court stayed the demolition of flyover and directed to conduct a load test. He pointed out that if the load test found that there was no need to demolish the flyover, the present case would lose merit. The VACB informed that it was concerned only about the element of corruption and not the demolition of the flyover. If the government decides to demolish the bridge, it will not affect the criminal case. The court observed that the corruption case had nothing to do with the demolition.