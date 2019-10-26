Home States Kerala

Three killed as truck collides with motorbike, car near Mundakkayam

Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding truck collided with a car and a motorcycle on the National Highway at Chotti near Mundakkayam on Friday.

Published: 26th October 2019 06:16 AM

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured after a speeding truck collided with a car and a motorcycle on the National Highway at Chotti near Mundakkayam on Friday. The deceased were identified as Sreedharan Pillai, 62, of Neeriyanikkal house at Peruvanthanam; EB Shaji, alias Ani, 48, of Edamannil house at Vembli near Peruvanthanam; and Arun Kumar, alias Anandu, 24, of Mannasseril House at Vembli.

While Sreedharan Pillai was travelling in the car, Shaji and Arun were on the mobike. Sreedharan Pillai’s daughter Radhika, 33, and son in-law VS Suneesh, 37, of Varikkanellikkal house at Chennad, who were injured in the accident, were admitted in a private hospital in Mundakkayam.

According to police, the accident took place around noon near Chotti junction. Eyewitness account said the Tamil Nadu-registered truck, which was returning after unloading vegetables in Changanassery market, was speeding and its driver lost control while overtaking another vehicle. The truck first hit the motorcycle and then the car, which were coming from the opposite direction. Shaji and Arun suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while Sreedharan Pillai breathed his last at a private hospital at 26th Mile.

The police took truck driver Muthu Krishnan into custody and registered a case against him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The vehicle was also taken into custody.

