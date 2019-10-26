Who will succeed Pillai as BJP state president?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the appointment of BJP state unit president P Sreedharan Pillai as Mizoram Governor soon after the party’s debacle in the by-election held in five constituencies in the state, the party leadership ensured that two leaders who were considered as the heads of two dominant factions within the state unit are away from the state. Next, the biggest question before the central leadership is who would succeed Pillai.

Some are of the opinion that former Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan, who had stepped down from his post and returned to state politics before the elections, might take over the mantle of the state unit as he is considered very close to the RSS. But chances for his return are bleak in the current circumstances, according to insiders in the party. K Surendran, the Sabarimala hero who fared well in the last Lok Sabha polls in Konni and to some extent in the just concluded by-election, and Sobha Surendran, party national executive member, appear to be the front-runners for the post of state BJP president.

Chances are low for caste equations being maintained while deciding the next state unit president. The party is seriously looking to move closer to the Ezhava community voters. Further, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) is overtly and covertly saying that the BJP is an upper caste party. So when deciding the next party president, all these factors would be taken into account, according to sources.

K Surendran

The Sabarimala hero who fared well in the last Lok Sabha polls from Pathanam- thitta and to some extent in the just concluded byelection from Konni is a main contender for the post of the state BJP president

Sobha Surendran

Sobha Surendran, party national executive member, appears to be another contender for the post