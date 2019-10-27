BJP to rebuild party from grassroots

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Unperturbed by the setback in the recent bypoll in six assembly constituencies, the state BJP is planning to rebuild the party and strengthen its network at the grassroots level, aiming to broaden its votebase so that the party can win at least a few seats in the 2021 assembly elections. Currently, the BJP has more than 30,000 voters in around 40 assembly constituencies where the party fancies victory if it can get the electoral math right.

With the appointment of P S Sreedharan Pillai as Mizoram Governor, the party workers are expecting a young and dynamic leader to take over, who can take the party forward and end the faction feud, which has been plaguing the party for a while. While there were reports that the party was considering K Surendran for the top post, it is understood that he prefers to continue his role as a crusader.

Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan has conveyed that he is not interested in taking over the reins and other two names doing the rounds are that of state general secretaries Sobha Surendran and M T Ramesh. Sobha was one among the five leaders handpicked by party president Amit Shah for the nationwide membership campaign.

“There is no dearth of leaders in Kerala BJP and there are many who have the capability to take over the reins. The national leadership has assigned me a job and presently I am concentrating on it,” Sobha told TNIE. The BJP is presently in the process of revamping the booth committees and the process will be over by the end of October. “Many people who appreciate the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have joined the party through the recent membership campaign. The national leadership has forwarded us the list and we are in the process of contacting these new members. There are retired government employees, farmers and ex-servicemen among the new members. They will be accommodated in the booth committee which will strengthen our roots,” said Sobha.

The booth committees will elect the mandalam committees, which in turn will elect the district committees. Once the district committees are formed, it will not be a big task to elect a leader, she added. “The Union Government has introduced 328 schemes for the welfare of the poor, but the state is either renaming the schemes or delaying their implementation. We will go to the people to create awareness on the schemes. Besides, the Centre has issued a directive to open Common Service Centres in all villages to help common man avail themselves of the benefits of all these schemes under one roof on the lines of Akshaya Centres. However, the state is yet to open the centres,” said Sobha.

According to party insiders, Amit Shah has asked the Kerala leaders to strengthen the party network at the booth level in the 40 assembly constituencies where the party had polled more than 30,000 votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Leaders who contested the assembly and Lok Sabha polls in 2016 and 2019 will frequent their respective constituency and try to solve local issues. K Surendran has decided to rent a house in Konni and stay in the constituency at least two days a week. Sobha Surendran is concentrating on Attingal Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, sources said the national leadership was happy with the performance of the BJP in Kerala. The party has performed well in Konni and Manjeshwar though there was not much support from the Centre. The leadership feels the vote share in Vattiyoorkavu and Aroor declined due to other reasons.

The national leadership will devise a new strategy for the assembly election, which is one-and-a-half years away. Though there will be deliberations to finalise the strategy, the idea is to highlight discrimination against Hindus and to field independents with acceptance beyond party vote base. Apart from strengthening the NDA which is plagued by infighting, the blueprint aims to revamp the party creating the image of a party with a mission. The party has set the target of winning at least 25 per cent of seats in 2021.

What went wrong for BJP in bypolls

Difference of opinion about candidate selection in Vattiyoorkavu and Manjeshwar

Inactive participation of ally BDJS in poll campaigning.

Failure to give a reply to allegation that the party used Sabarimala for political gains



What BJP should be doing

End faction feud. The party workers are fed up with infighting which will force the unhappy leaders to leave party

Build party at grassroots level

Try to shed communal tag