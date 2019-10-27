Koodathayi murders: Jollyamma sent to judicial custody

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Koyilandy judicial first class magistrate court on Saturday remanded Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murders, to judicial custody till November 4. The court also postponed the hearing on bail petition to October 28.

Moving the bail petition, Jolly’s counsel K Hyder argued that the accused was facing a media trial with baseless stories being floated everyday. Continuous incarceration and questioning by the investigating team were affecting her mental and physical health, he said. He claimed jolly should be released on bail as the police have not found any evidence to substantiate their claims. Also many sensational cases have been proven to be false later.