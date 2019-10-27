Three arrested for murder of IUML activist

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police on Saturday arrested three youths in connection with the murder of IUML activist Kuppante Purakkal Ishak, 36, of Tanur. Two of the arrested were identified as Thwaha alias Thwahamon, 23, and Abdul Muhees, 24, Anjudi, brothers of CPM local leader KP Shamsu, who was attacked by IUML workers on March 2018. The third person is their friend Masood, 24, Velichante Purakkal, also a resident of Anjudi.

The police took them into custody from Parappanangadi railway station on Saturday morning. The trio later confessed to their involvement in the crime. A police team led by Tirur DySP Suresh Babu and CI Justin John nabbed the culprits. Sources said Thwaha and Muhees plotted the attack to avenge the attack on their brother Shamsu, who became bedridden after the incident.

The culprits believed that Ishak had helped IUML workers to attack Shamsu. They claimed Ishak hid IUML workers near his home to facilitate the attack on Shamsu. He also allegedly disconnected power supply to the area during the attack to ensure the smooth implementation of the plot. After the incident, the brothers of Shamsu planned to attack Ishak in the same manner and at the same spot. On Thursday night, they committed the murder after long planning.