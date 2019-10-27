Two Plus II students found hanging inside house

KANNUR: Two Plus II students were found dead hanging inside a house at Chakkarakkallu on Saturday evening. According to Chakkarakkallu police, the deceased are Anjali,17, daughter of Ashokan and Sunitha of Thalamunda, and Aditya,17, daughter of Satheeshan and Bindu of Kanhirode. Both were students of Chembilode Higher Secondary School, Kannur. Both Anjali and Aditya returned from school to the former’s house in the afternoon and went upstairs. Those at the house turned suspicious after the two didn’t come out of their room. A search found the duo hanging inside the room.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
12 police personnel hurt in mob attack while controlling crowd thronging to MP's 'Mahua tree'
'Kashmiris were trained in Pakistan to fight against Indian Army': Pervez Musharraf's old video goes viral
Supreme Court doubts correctness of Aadhaar judgement, now 7-judge bench to decide
Protesting JNU students paint 'messages' for VC inside admin block
Will the Supreme Court review the Sabarimala verdict like these earlier cases?
Rafael Nadal storms back against Medvedev to keep ATP Finals dream alive