Seven deaths in Karamana: 12 suspects including former collector arraigned in case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 12 suspects including former District Collector have been arraigned by the crime branch pertaining to the property grabbing case in connection with serial deaths occurred at Kalady in Karamana.



The crime branch will investigate the property grabbing and suspected deaths of Koodam family members as separate cases. In the FIR of property grabbing case, the former caretaker Raveendran Nair who is also accused of the unnatural death of family member Jayamadhavan Nair is the prime suspect.



Sahadevan, another caretaker who served the family for 40 years, has been arraigned as the second suspect while the former Collector Mohandas is the tenth suspect.



According to the crime branch, Mohandas is accused of involving in grabbing a part of the Koodam family property and registered in the name of his wife. "A detailed probe is on. We can't divulge more details now", a crime branch officer said.

A team led by Crime detachment SP Santhosh Kumar will soon record the statement of Raveendran Nair and Sahadevan. Meanwhile, the investigation team probing the death of Jayamadhavan Nair will seek forensic report of the post-mortem examination conducted as the complainants Prasannakumari and a social activist Anilkumar alleged foul play.



The probe team will also request the revenue and registration departments to verify and compile the property list of Koodam family to probe the property grabbing case. The statements of the complainants and relatives will also be recorded soon.

The investigation team likely to be expanded to include officers of higher ranks. At present, District Crime branch DCP Mohammed Arif is investigating the case.

