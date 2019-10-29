Home States Kerala

Assault case against me settled out of court: IPS R Nishanthini tells HC

 IPS officer R Nishanthini informed the Kerala High Court that a criminal case registered against her for assaulting a bank manager in 2011 had been settled out of court. 

Published: 29th October 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IPS officer R Nishanthini informed the Kerala High Court that a criminal case registered against her for assaulting a bank manager in 2011 had been settled out of court. 

According to the prosecution, Nishantini and other police personnel had brutally assaulted Percy Joseph Desmond, a former Union Bank of India manager, at the office of the ASP, Idukki. He was assaulted on allegations that he had caught hold of the hand of a woman police constable when she had approached him at the bank for a loan.

When the case came up for hearing, counsel for Nishanthini submitted that the case was settled at Ernakulam meditation centre after the complainant was offered a compensation of `10 lakh on July 18. The High Court had also accepted the mediation agreement, she submitted.

Percy Joseph also filed an affidavit stating that he had no objection in quashing the complaint pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Thodupuzha and all further proceedings in the matter.Nishanthini submitted that as the parties in the case had arrived at an amicable settlement, no useful purpose would be served in continuing the prosecution. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court IPS officer R Nishanthini
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp