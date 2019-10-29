Call for appointment of full-time government APPs in Pocso courts

A Satish By

Express News Service

PALAKKAD: With the alleged lapses on the part of the special public prosecutor - usually political nominees - in the case related to the death of two Dalit girls at Walayar grabbing the headlines, there is a clamour for appointment of experienced deputy director of prosecutions/ assistant public prosecutor (APP) in the Pocso courts across the state.

“The appointment of full-time government APPs will enable the conduct of cases more responsibly. Also, the government will have no additional financial burden,” said P Premnath, former state secretary of the Assistant Public Prosecutors Association. He said as per the amendment to Section 25 of the criminal law, only APPs are promoted to the district courts and Posco courts in many states.

The Supreme Court has ruled that in districts where more than 100 Pocso cases are registered, an additional Pocso court should be set up for speedy disposal of cases. Except for Idukki, Wayanad and Kasaragod, all other districts in the state have more than 100 cases. So, with the setting up of an additional 11 Pocso courts on the anvil, special public prosecutors need to be appointed in all these courts, said Premnath.

According to sources, there are many claimants with political patronage vying for these posts. The remuneration of APPs come in the range of around Rs 60,000 per month.