Home States Kerala

Cops assault students at Varkala school

They entered the school campus on the complaint by school principal. Visuals of the police team in the school campus went viral on social media. 

Published: 29th October 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an act of high-handedness, a police team allegedly assaulted plus-two students for bursting crackers inside Government Model Higher Secondary School in Varkala, on Monday. They entered the school campus on the complaint by school principal. Visuals of the police team in the school campus went viral on social media. 

They picked up Sudheesh, a plus two student and dragged him out of the school campus. When he refused to go with them, they kicked him and used baton to make him comply. They took him to the police station along with another student named Malik.

The students later complained that the policemen continued the assault inside the police vehicle and at the station. Sudheesh is part of the state Kabaddi team which is set for national meet on November 7. The students were later released on bail. However, their parents protested against police assault outside the Varkala station. 

The school was in a celebratory mood on the concluding day of its arts festival when a group of students burst crackers inside the school a day after Diwali. When they refused to return to the class and continued with celebrations, the school principal called the police. “The erring students could have assaulted teachers,” said school principal Lathakumari, justifying her decision. She said she had prior information that a group of students would throw crackers on the stage. 

Police justified their action and said the students were involved in criminal cases earlier. “The police acted on the complaint of school principal. The arrested duo was about to assault teachers.” said Varkala CI, Gopakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp