Four arrested for sexually exploiting teenaged mentally-challenged girl

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In yet another incident of child abuse in the state, the Kidangoor police on Monday arrested four persons hailing from Kudalloor near Kidangoor. They had been sexually abusing a fatherless 13-year-old mentally challenged teenage girl for more than one-and-half years.

The arrested are: Reji Sebastian - 44, of Thekkekkunnel house; Thomas Anthreos alias Thankachan (Nagappan) -48 of Thekkeparambil house; Joby Joseph - 44, Kochuparambil house and Devassia Joseph - 62 of Chundelikkattil house. Another accused in the case, Benny-42 hailing from Tharappel house, Kudalloor is absconding.

According to police, the incident was reported from a housing colony that comes under the jurisdiction of Kidangoor police station. The victim lives with her mother and a school-going brother. The accused had exploited the girl on several occasions while her mother was away for work and brother at school. The exploitation came to light when Siby Thomas, inspector of police at the Kidangoor police station received information about the crime.

In an ensuing inquiry, police took the four into custody and recorded the arrest on Monday after they admitted to the crime during interrogation. The accused are daily wage earners. The police has launched a massive search operation for the absconder. Apart from sections in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice Act, the accused were also charged with various IPC sections, including 361 (Kidnapping from lawful guardianship), and 376 (Punishment for rape).

“The crime was not committed jointly by the accused. They exploited the girl at different places, including her house, deserted areas and places near her house,” said Siby Thomas. The accused were produced before the court and remanded.