Home States Kerala

Karamana deaths: Police freeze caretaker's bank accounts

The police have also sought the details of the land owned by the members of Koodathil veedu and Raveendran.

Published: 29th October 2019 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2019 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

The residence of Kulathara Koodathil family at Kalady in Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram where seven suspicious deaths have occurred | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the alleged land grabbing and mysterious death of members of "Koodathil veedu" have frozen the bank accounts of caretaker Raveendran Nair, who has been arraigned as an accused in the case registered by Karamana police.

Accounts of Raveendran's wife have also been frozen. The police have also sought the details of the land owned by the members of Koodathil veedu and Raveendran.

Investigating officer M S Santosh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Crime Detachment has forwarded a request regarding the same to the Revenue and Registration departments.

READ| Mystery surrounds life and death of Koodathil house residents 

The details of the land owned by the relatives are being collected to check whether they have committed any fraud in connivance with certain Revenue Department officials while mutating the land.

The investigation into the case began after family members of "Koodathil veedu" raised a complaint with the police that death of Jayamadhavan Nair, the last heir of the family, was suspicious.

They pointed that lion share of the property owned by Nair went to Raveendran after the death. This happened on the account of a will prepared by Nair months before his death.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koodathil veedu Karamana deaths
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp