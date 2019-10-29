Karamana deaths: Police freeze caretaker's bank accounts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police probing the alleged land grabbing and mysterious death of members of "Koodathil veedu" have frozen the bank accounts of caretaker Raveendran Nair, who has been arraigned as an accused in the case registered by Karamana police.

Accounts of Raveendran's wife have also been frozen. The police have also sought the details of the land owned by the members of Koodathil veedu and Raveendran.

Investigating officer M S Santosh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Crime Detachment has forwarded a request regarding the same to the Revenue and Registration departments.

The details of the land owned by the relatives are being collected to check whether they have committed any fraud in connivance with certain Revenue Department officials while mutating the land.

The investigation into the case began after family members of "Koodathil veedu" raised a complaint with the police that death of Jayamadhavan Nair, the last heir of the family, was suspicious.

They pointed that lion share of the property owned by Nair went to Raveendran after the death. This happened on the account of a will prepared by Nair months before his death.