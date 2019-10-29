Koodathayi murders: Jolly’s arrest recorded in Alphine murder case

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE : The special investigation team (SIT) probing the Koodathayi serial murder case, on Monday, recorded the arrest of Jollyamma Joseph, alias Jolly, 47, in connection with the suspected murder of Alphine, the fifth victim in the case.

A team of police officers led by Thiruvambady station house officer Shaju Joseph recorded the formal arrest of Jolly at Kozhikode district jail where she has been lodged after her custody period ended on October 26.

The investigation team, on the same day, had secured the permission of the Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate court to record the arrest of Jolly in a separate case in connection with the death of Alphine, the two year-old daughter of Shaju and Sily.

Police sources said they will move an application seeking Jolly’s custody in the Thamarassery Judicial First Class Magistrate court on Tuesday to complete further investigation and evidence collection process into the death of Alphine. The police on October 11 had registered a separate case in connection with the suspected murder of Sily, the first wife of Shaju.

The 14-day remand period of Jolly in that case will end on November 4. The investigation team will also seek the custody of M S Mathew, another accused in the case, to complete further investigation into the suspected murder of Sily.