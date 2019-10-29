Home States Kerala

Loved the Stephanie slapping Big Show Malayalam mashup? Meet the man behind the viral video

Ajmal Sabu has emerged as a trending man in troll-world in a very short period by creating numerous videos in Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi.

Ajmal Sabu (L) has already created 48 videos for the troll world and most of them were bumper hits.

By Abhilash Chandran
Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The WWE superstar, Big Show, and the show's Executive Vice President Stephanie McMahon rendering the famous dialogue between Nakulan and Ganga in the 1993 Malayalam flick ‘Manichitrathazhu’ has gone viral in a couple of days after it surfaced on social media. Within three days, more than 1.76 people have watched the video on Instagram alone.

Even as Malayalees across the globe are enjoying this newly launched ‘mashup’, the man behind the perfectionist standards of editing is busy searching content for his next video at his residence in Changanacherry in Kottayam. Meet Ajmal Sabu, who emerged as a trending man in troll-world in a very short period by creating numerous videos in Malayalam, Tamil, Marathi and Hindi.

Ajmal has already created 48 videos for the troll world and most of them were bumper hits. Though a video lasts only 2-3 minutes, it takes a lot of efforts and research, Ajmal says. 

"I found the core video of Stephanie slapping Big Show from a WWE event from 2013. But, to get the emotions of the two, I had to conduct a massive research and cobble together four or five pieces of the same video in different occasions,” he said.

As mashups have become the latest trend on social media, especially on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, this 24-year-old has garnered admirers across the world with his brilliant editing skills. His ‘cuts.zzz’ page on Instagram has over 132K followers. With his perfection, Ajmal found a niche in the troll world and viewers have no doubt about minimum guarantee when the see videos having the watermarks of ‘ajmalsabucuts.’

And what is the USP of his newly launched Big Show video? “Nothing special, but I was very particular on ensuring the success of the video as I was posting it after a long gap of six months,” Ajmal said.

His previous troll video, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tabla show-based advertisement of Center Fruit chewing gum, against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha election campaign was also a huge hit. Ajmal says he starts searching for video footages in YouTube when a dialogue strikes him.

Ajmal who completed his schooling in Changanacherry has done a four-year diploma course in Visual Effects at Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics, Pune and later stepped into the world of editing. He has done editing for teasers and trailers of some Malayalam movies and worked as assistant director in a couple of Malayalam films, including ‘Love Action Drama.’

Ajmal wishes to become a cinematographer or editor in the film industry someday.

