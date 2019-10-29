Warming Arabian Sea to give rise to more cyclonic storm systems

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: While the Bay of Bengal has always been prone to cyclonic storms, the Arabian Sea has been relatively safe with low incidence of cyclones. However, the region is witnessing a series of systems this year causing concern about extreme weather events.

Though cyclone Vayu pulled away the monsoon clouds over Kerala in June, cyclone Kyaar, which is still active over central Arabian Sea, brought heavy rains on October 21.

On Monday morning, a fresh low pressure developed over equatorial Indian Ocean south of Sri Lanka, which is very likely to become a well marked low pressure area over Comorin area during the next 24 hours. It is expected to concentrate into a depression over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep during the subsequent 48 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam district over the next two days due to the impact of the depression. The State Disaster Management Authority has issued an alert, advising fishermen at sea to return to the coast by Tuesday morning.

According to experts the increase in sea surface temperature has triggered an escalation in the rate of evaporation in the Arabian sea. “Both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal had witnessed a linear warming of 10 milli-degree per year from 1960 to 1995. After 1995, the rate of warming of the Arabian Sea climbed to 14 milli-degree while the Bay of Bengal has shown a decline in temperature”, National Institute of Oceanography chief scientist P K Dinesh Kumar told TNIE.

“The increased warming of the Arabian Sea is due to the decreasing capacity to dissipate accumulated heat. However, in the Bay of Bengal the increased number of tropical cyclone and depressions have helped to dissipate the accumulated heat,” he said.

mate Change (IPCC) released last month, says the frequency of severe cyclone in the north Indian Ocean including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea has registered a three fold increase during the recent times. The report concludes that the Arabian Sea has also started receiving tropical cyclones with extreme intensity. The Arabian Sea is quickly responding to climate change signals, heating rapidly and driving more cyclones.

Cyclones are fuelled by available heat content. Warming seas are increasing the potential energy to the storms which increases the power ceiling or speed limits. It will take decades for the sea to dissipate the accumulated heat.

A warmer ocean means a rise in extreme weather events, like devastating storm surges in coastal areas and the increased likelihood of tropical cyclones making landfall, said Dinesh Kumar.

“Rise in sea surface temperature increase rate of evaporation, which can trigger cyclones. Besides atmospheric instability, high humidity in the lower to middle levels of the troposphere, inertial force, a pre-existing low-level focus or disturbance and low vertical wind shear create favourable condition for cyclones,” said IMD ex-director S Sudevan.