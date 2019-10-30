Home States Kerala

'Cops acted in self-defence': Pinarayi firmly backs police on Maoist encounter deaths

The CM advised the Opposition not to glorify the Maoists saying they are trying to undermine the state’s democratic culture and its efficient law and order system.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday firmly backed the recent police action against the Maoists. The CM said the policemen acted in self-defence as they were fired upon by the ultras who were armed with lethal AK47s. 

He was responding to Oppositon MLAs after they raised the Maoist encounter issue in the Assembly. 

Pinarayi termed the encounter deaths as ‘unfortunate’ and said an ongoing magisterial inquiry will examine if guidelines laid down by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have been violated. If any lapses are detected, strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

“Maoists are trying to undermine the state’s democratic culture and its efficient law and order system. Trained police personnel and 'Thunderbolt' commandos were involved in combing operations in areas where Maoists are present. It is the firing by Maoists on these personnel that ensued the encounter,” Pinarayi said.

The CM advised the Opposition not to glorify the Maoists. "They are not merely human beings who go around tribal settlements asking for rice and provisions," he remarked.

Pinarayi said the state government was engaged in efforts to bring Maoists back to the mainstream through a rehabilitation package. At the same time, it is the Constitutional duty of the elected government to protect the state’s law and order. “The police will have to take action to protect life and property of citizens,” he said.

The CM said 178 'Thunderbolt' commandos and 223 Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad members were recruited and trained for anti-Naxal operations during the UDF regime. He added the special force has been constituted to curb the menace of armed Maoists who were trying to expand their presence in North Kerala.

Opposition accuses govt of staging extra-judicial killings 

The Opposition demanded a judicial inquiry into all three encounters against the Maoists which took place after the current LDF government assumed office.

Seeking permission for an adjournment motion on the matter, Indian Union Muslim League’s N Shamsudheen said seven Left-wing extremists died in the three encounters and expressed doubts whether all the episodes were staged by the police, adding, findings of previous magisterial inquiries into Maoist encounters in Nilambur and Wayanad were still unknown.

Mannarkkad MLA reminded the government of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s statement that the encounters may have been staged to get funds from the Centre. “The CPM is a party that opposes capital punishment. But in the case of Maoists, there is no arrest, no trial, but only shoot at sight," Shamsudheen said. The MLA added that bringing development to backward areas and strengthening democratic institutions were the only way to curb Left wing extremism.

Chennithala flays govt

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala launched a scathing attack on the LDF government terming the encounters as staged ‘extra-judicial killings’. He dubbed the encounter as an attempt by police to show their bravado before the Union government with an eye on Central funds and plum postings.

He also flayed the CM for speaking on the issue only after Opposition raised it in the assembly. “The state never expects such a shameful act and that too when a Communist CM is at the helm,” he said. Chennithala said there were reports that some of the slain Maoists had expressed their willingness to surrender.

In a break from usual practice, the UDF members, who forced adjournment of the House on the first two days of the current session, did not stage any walkout or protest on Wednesday after the permission to move adjournment motion was rejected.

