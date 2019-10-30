Home States Kerala

Dalit sisters' death: State SC/ST commission registers suo motu case

A fresh case has been registered regarding the serious lapse in the police investigation which led to the culprits going scot-free in the case.

30th October 2019

The makeshift house at Attappalam, Walayar, in which the minor girls had stayed with their family and where they were found hanging.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has registered a suo motu case pertaining to the acquittal of the accused in the case of rape and death of two Dalit minor sisters at Walayar in Palakkad district.

 A fresh case has been registered regarding the serious lapse in the police investigation which led to the culprits going scot-free in the case. The public prosecutor had failed to prove that the accused were guilty as he didn’t conduct a detailed study on the case, the commission said.

The commission ordered a reinvestigation in the case by including efficient officers in the team and conducting a scientific probe and instructed the government to conduct a polygraph test of the accused persons. 

