Dalit sisters' death: State SC/ST commission registers suo motu case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes has registered a suo motu case pertaining to the acquittal of the accused in the case of rape and death of two Dalit minor sisters at Walayar in Palakkad district.

A fresh case has been registered regarding the serious lapse in the police investigation which led to the culprits going scot-free in the case. The public prosecutor had failed to prove that the accused were guilty as he didn’t conduct a detailed study on the case, the commission said.

The commission ordered a reinvestigation in the case by including efficient officers in the team and conducting a scientific probe and instructed the government to conduct a polygraph test of the accused persons.