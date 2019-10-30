Hammer throw incident: Four to be taken into custody

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development in the hammer-throw mishap during the 63rd State Junior Athletic Meet, which claimed the life of Plus One student Apheel Johnson, the investigation team has decided to take four persons into custody.

The decision was taken after a two-day long inquiry led by Inspector V A Suresh, Pala circle. Narayanankutty, Martin, Kasim and Jose, who were part of the organising committee, were asked to appear before the investigation team on Wednesday. Speaking to Express, Pala DySP PK Subhash confirmed about the move to arrest them.

At the same time, the accused persons have been charged with bailable offence of IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence). And hence they may be released on bail after recording the arrest.



Meanwhile, Suresh refused to admit the move to arrest the accused. When contacted, Suresh said nobody has been asked to appear before the investigation team. The decision came shortly after the parents of the victim met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan