Home States Kerala

P Jayarajan is agent of death, CPM bloodthirsty party: Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has termed CPM leader and former Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan as an ‘agent of death’ and CPM a bloodthirsty political party. 

Published: 30th October 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has termed CPM leader and former Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan as an ‘agent of death’ and CPM a bloodthirsty political party. 

He was referring to the brutal murder of a Muslim League worker, Ishaq, in Tanur. Chennithala told the House on Tuesday that there are allegations that the murder was committed after the accused had met P Jayarajan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said three persons have been taken into custody in the murder and three others have been identified. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan adjourned the assembly following ruckus in the House regarding the murder.

Deputy leader of Opposition MK Muneer raised the issue by demanding an investigation by a special team into the brutal murder.  “The government is not keen in maintaining peace in the area as the district collector has not called a peace meeting in Malappuram district after the murder,” Muneer said. The chief minister agreed to constitute a special team into the investigation and to conduct an all-party peace meeting at Malappuram.

Jayarajan flays attempts to malign him
Kannur:  CPM state committee member and former district secretary P Jayarajan lashed out at the comments made against him in the state assembly by a Muslim League leader, giving innuendos about his role in the murder of a League worker. He stated that it was as part of the witch 
hunt against him led by the RSS that the League leader made such comments.  “I 
went to Tanur to attend the marriage of the children  
of a local committee 
member. It was not a secret visit,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Chennithala P Jayarajan CPM
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp