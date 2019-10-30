Home States Kerala

Show care while handling Pocso cases: Child rights panel

Bachpan Bachao Andolan executive director Dhananjay Tingal and Excise Joint Commissioner Mohammad Rasheed offered felicitations. 

Published: 30th October 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala State Commission for protection of Child Rights chairman P Suresh has urged police personnel and other officials to show due diligence while handling cases related to Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. 

Those entrusted with maintaining law and order should ensure that the best interests of children are not harmed, said Suresh. He said the purpose of child rights laws was to protect the best interests of children. He was inaugurating a workshop in connection with the Saranabalyam project being implemented as part of the Women and Child Development Department’s Integrated Child Protection Scheme. Suresh said he views seriously the recent incident in Kannur where four girl children committed suicide in

a span of two weeks. He said media reports and social media posts that trigger panic in society should be avoided in such cases. Though police officers detect misuse of Pocso rules in certain cases, they are forced to proceed as per law, said IG (Crime) S Sreejith, who presided over the function.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan executive director Dhananjay Tingal and Excise Joint Commissioner Mohammad Rasheed offered felicitations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp