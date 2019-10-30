Home States Kerala

Tropical Plantations' land identified for Kerala government's rubber company

Sources said that an expert committee comprising representatives from KSIDC and KINFRA, among others, have almost zeroed in on the Tropical Plantations’ land for the project.

Published: 30th October 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rubber production

Rubber production

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: More than two years since it was first proposed, the Kerala government’s plans to set up an industrial park to manufacture rubber-based products is slowly making  progress.

An expert team has identified a 200-acre land owned by Tropical Plantations in Edakkunnam village in Kanjirappally taluk for the industrial park, which will produce rubber-based products including tyres. As per the plan, the Kerala government will own 26 per cent stake in  Kerala Rubber Ltd while the remaining stake will be sold to private individual investors.

Sources said an expert committee comprising representatives from Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) and Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA), Directorate of Industries and Commerce, among others, have almost zeroed in on the Tropical Plantations’ land for the project. The project will get to the next stage after the price for the land is negotiated, and a government order(GO) is issued to buy the land after the purchase price is arrived at,” said a senior KSIDC officer.

The project was first announced in September 2017 after a high-level meeting presided  by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a CIAL-model (Cochin International Airport Ltd) company with private-public participation(PPP) for setting up tyre factories and rubber-based companies. The government is also hoping to rope in a leading tyre manufacturer to secure equity stake in Kerala Rubber Ltd. Officials said once the GO on the land purchase is issued, Kinfra can take possession of the it.

Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac, in his budget for 2019-20, said the government was establishing the CIAL-modelled rubber industrial estate company based on a detailed project report drawn up by KSIDC. The rubber company is meant to help farmers, who have been hit by the decline in natural rubber(NR) prices. The government believes that value-added products from rubber -- balloon to flip-flops and tyres -- will help the farmers to get better prices. The proposed rubber park will also have common processing facility for small rubber farmers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Rubber Tropical Plantations Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp