Home States Kerala

Cops to summon 4 officials in hammer-throw mishap

The police added the investigators will consult experts to ascertain whether there was a violation of the security procedure, which led to the death, and prepare the charge sheet accordingly.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as protest grows over the alleged laxity in the police investigation into the hammer-throw mishap at the 63rd State Junior Athletic Meet, which claimed the life of a Plus One student, Apheel Johnson, the investigation team has decided to summon four officials of the meet for interrogation. At the same time, the investigation team is yet to take a decision on taking these officials into custody.

According to police sources, the referee for the throw events, Muhammad Kasim, judge TD Martin, and officials KV Joseph and P Narayanan Kutty will be asked to appear before the probe team soon. The decision on arresting these officials is getting delayed as the police consider that none of these officials had any criminal history.

Police said the accused have been charged with the bailable offence of IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence), under which the accused would require to appear before the investigation official and give their statements.

“The investigation clearly pointed to a clear lapse from these officials in organising more than one standard throwing event at the same venue at the same time. Hence, a decision has bee made to book them for causing death by negligence, which is a bailable offence,” said an officer.

The police added the investigators will consult experts to ascertain whether there was a violation of the security procedure, which led to the death, and prepare the charge sheet accordingly.

The investigation by a three-member expert team, appointed by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, too had found fault with the simultaneous conduct of the throwing events at the athletic meet and held the officials responsible for Apheel’s death.

Earlier, the parents of the victim met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought a judicial probe into the accident.

COURSE OF ACTION

Referee for the throw events, Muhammad Kasim, judge T D Martin, and officials K V Joseph and P Narayanan Kutty will be asked to appear before probe team

investigators will consult experts to ascertain whether there was a violation of the security procedure, which led to the death

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hammer-throw mishap
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp