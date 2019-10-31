How political nepotism flouts rules in selecting child welfare panel members

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: TNIE has found tangible proof of political nepotism flouting state government’s own rules in selecting members of the Child Welfare Committees (CWCs). Foreseeing that bodies such as CWC and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) would be filled with political appointees, government officers had meticulously drafted rules in the best interests of children in 2017. But political patronage was too powerful to get away with.

The notification

On July 24, 2017, an extraordinary gazette was published in which then social justice department special secretary Mini Antony had laid down stringent rules in the selection of members of the CWC and JJB. As per the rules, among other qualifications, the CWC chairperson and members should be actively involved and engaged in planning, implementing and administering measures relating to child welfare for at least seven years. Further, the rules also stipulate that no person shall be considered for selection if he/she is holding such other occupation or profession, including the official position of any of the political parties, which does not allow the person to give necessary time and attention to the work of the CWC.

“If the rule has been implemented, no person such as the controversial Palakkad CWC chairman advocate N Rajesh, a practising lawyer, would have been inducted in the body. Now, the situation is such that a majority of the CWC members are practising lawyers or politicians, identified as pro-CPM,” said an officer who drafted the law. According to him, the clause “actively involved and engaged in planning, implementing and administering measures relating to child welfare for at least seven years” was diligently incorporated foreseeing the rush of lawyers and teachers to the committee.

How rules were overlooked

According to inside sources in the social justice department, the seven-member selection panel, which selected the CWC in each district, ignored the rule terming it as “Over and Above”.The panel, which was headed by High Court retired judge K V Mohanan “felt” that the state government’s rule is unwarranted and the broad selection criteria put forth in the Juvenile Justice Act of 2015 are sufficient. Thus, the rule was aborted and political preference got an upper hand in appointments. When TNIE asked the department whether the panel has the power to overrule a government rule, the answer was ‘No’.

But C J Antony, who was a member of the selection panel, told TNIE that their job is only to interview the persons in the list provided by the department. Antony, also a member of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR), is a former Kollam district secretary of left-affiliated NGO Union.

Many CWC members are active political leaders of CPM or those of its allied organisations and actively pursing other professions. For instance, advocate Sheena P Thiruvali, a CWC member in Malappuram, is also Wandoor block panchayat member. When asked how she allots time between two crucial responsibilities, her response was, “There is not that much job as a block panchayat member.”

Nat’l Child Rights Commission top brass to visit house of deceased girls

Palakkad: The chairperson of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Yashwant Jain along with member G Suresh, assistant director Himani Nautiyal and technical expert Raj Bundela will visit the house of the deceased Dalit girls in Attappalam, Walayar, on Thursday to inquire into the case. They will also speak to the parents of the deceased girls and take stock of the developments following the acquittal of four of the five accused in the case.

CPM: PK Sreemathi and other women leaders of the CPM will be visiting the house of the deceased girls on Thursday morning.