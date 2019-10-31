Home States Kerala

Man arrested for rape, suicide of his niece in Kerala

The girl's uncle was arrested after the victim in her death statement said she was raped by him.

Published: 31st October 2019 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Representational Image (File photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Poojappura police have arrested a migrant labourer in connection with the suicide of his 15-year-old niece. The girl, who had attempted suicide by immolating herself, died at the Medical College Hospital Thursday early morning.

The girl's uncle was arrested after the victim in her death statement said she was raped by him.

In her statement, the girl told the Magistrate that she was raped by her uncle for two years until she turned 10. During this time the accused was staying with the girl's family. Due to the trauma, the girl has been keeping to herself for quite some time, the family said.

The accused has been charged under POCSO with rape and abatement to suicide,

The girl doused herself with kerosene and set herself on fire after her parents and brother, who were sleeping in the same tent, fell asleep. The family tried to put out the fire by pouring water over her, but they could not. The passers-by informed the police, who took the child to the Medical College Hospital.

The family had come to Kerala from Delhi a decade ago in search of a livelihood. They were into sales of chapathi pan made of mud.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
crime against children POCSO Kerala crime Kerala suicide
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp