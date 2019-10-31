Position Kerala as a hub for wellness: Governor Khan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third edition of Global Ayurveda Summit 2019 got under way at Hotel Grand Hyatt, here on Wednesday. The summit organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will deliberate on the theme ‘Mainstreaming Ayurveda through Startups, Innovation and Branding’.



The summit was inaugurated by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. In his inaugural address, the governor said Ayurveda has been one of the treasures of ancient Indian knowledge that has stood the test of time. “Ayurveda has attracted worldwide attention and is growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 16.2 per cent. I hope the summit helps position Kerala and India as a hub for wellness,” he said.

Paul Thomas, chairman, CII Kerala and founder, managing director and CEO, Esaf Microfinance Investments Pvt Ltd, said Ayurveda was an integral part of the country’s tradition. “Kerala has been the cradle of Ayurveda and has nurtured the science,” he said. Dr K Anil Kumar, executive director, Kerala Ayurveda Ltd, said yoga has been influential in introducing Ayurveda across the world. He spoke about the challenges in mainstreaming Ayurveda as a therapeutic science and emphasised the need to encourage startups to further innovation in Ayurveda.

Spread over two days, the summit will witness panel discussions and talks on topics such as Startup Opportunity in Ayurveda, Innovation in Funding Schemes for Ayurveda, Packaging, Marketing, International Market, International Acceptance of Ayurveda, and Promoting Kerala as a destination for Ayurveda Education.

The second edition of Ayurstart—the startup competition for Ayurveda sector —is the highlight of the summit. An expo of Ayurveda products is also being held. It enables key players in Ayurveda and related sectors to showcase their products and services. B2B meetings are also being held as part of the summit. Around 400 industry leaders and experts from across the world are participating in the summit. Delegations from SAARC, GCC and African countries and 45 Ayurveda tour operators from 30 countries are also attending.