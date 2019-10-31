TN borewell incident: ‘Half kg cement and half an hour of work’ campaign trends

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ‘Half a kilo of cement and half an hour of work’ campaign is trending on social media to close unused borewells after the 80-hour battle to rescue the boy who trapped in a bore well in TN, failed to yield results. A campaign trending in the Twitter, said “Let there be no more #SujithWilson tragedies, which was entirely avoidable in hindsight. All it takes is half a sack of cement & half an hour’s effort, if the bore well is unusable. Let’s spread the awareness that there are no more grieving parents. The responsibility is ours!”

The companies and people who drill the borewell can cover these deathtraps just constructing a box type structure around it which will prevent children or animals being fell into the tube-wells. It costs nothing when comparing the cost of digging a borewell.

The campaign gained momentum after netizens came forward accusing the negligence by the authorities. In response to the campaign, pleas seeking ‘drilling companies should be made responsible for covering unusable bores’ were posted.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was also filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday after the incident in which a two-year-old boy died after falling into in an open borewell in Tamil Nadu, raising issues of negligence by the authorities.