Home States Kerala

Walayar sisters' death: Statements of planted witnesses expose police

Each passing day, pieces of evidence are emerging how the police have blundered, resulting in the acquittal of the accused in the Dalit siblings’ death case in Walayar.

Published: 31st October 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Commuters inside a bus look at the dresses hung by protesters seeking justice for Walayar sisters at Vanchi Square in Kochi on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Each passing day, pieces of evidence are emerging how the police have blundered, resulting in the acquittal of the accused in the Dalit siblings’ death case in Walayar.Shoddy investigation apart, their attempts to plant witnesses to suit the prosecution’s case was thoroughly exposed when First Additional Sessions Judge Muralee Krishnan S found clear contradictions in their depositions. This was one of the main reasons that resulted in the acquittal of main accused Pradeep Kumar of Cherthala.

The Sessions Court, which found lack of scientific evidence to prove the crime against the accused, also disbelieved the evidence given by Sumathi (prosecution witness 9), Nisha (PW 10) and Rajana (PW 12) against Pradeep Kumar.

The three witnesses told the court that they had gone for electioneering with the deceased girl as she was scared of sitting alone in the house. When they met the accused on the way, the girl hid behind Sumathi. When they inquired about it, the girl told them that the accused was her neighbour and that he was not a good man.

“The evidence of PWs 9, 10 and 12 when analysed, raises serious doubts regarding the truthfulness of their depositions. PW9 deposed that they went for canvassing votes for the Legislative Assembly election. Whereas PW10 deposed that they went for election work for a student political organisation, namely SFI. (But) PW12, the supporting witness of the prosecution, deposed that they canvassed votes for the panchayat election. This contradiction itself is sufficient to doubt the genuineness of their depositions,” read the judgement.

“During cross examination, PW12 deposed they, along with the victim girl, went for canvassing votes about two years prior to the girl’s death.”

The judgment further said: “She said it was for the panchayat election in which her mother contested as a candidate. It is further deposed by PW12 that her mother was elected as a member of panchayat about four years back to the date of her deposing before the court. (However), the investigating officer DySP M J Sojan (PW28) deposed that during his investigation he understood that the girls went together for canvassing votes for the Legislative Assembly election of the year 2014.

“If the evidence of PW12 and PW28 is accepted, they went for canvassing in the year 2014 or 2015 with the victim girl.”With this, the evidence presented by police through the three witnesses fell flat as the prosecution had earlier claimed that the deceased girl was abused by the accused from January 2016 to September 2016.

The judgment said that deposition by PW8, who rented his house at Pudussery to the accused in 2016 makes it, “clear that there is no possibility of the deceased girl stating to PWs 9, 10, 12 prior to 2016 that the accused has been residing near her house and exposed private parts to her.

“These contradictions in the depositions of PWs 9, 10 and 12 show that they are planted witnesses to suit the prosecution’s case and these witnesses are deposing falsehood before the court with a view to help the prosecution,” the judgement added.

FOUL PLAY BY POLICE
The attempts of the police to plant witnesses to suit the prosecution’s case was thoroughly exposed when First Additional Sessions Judge Muralee Krishnan S found clear contradictions in their depositions
National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Yashwant Jain will visit the house of the deceased Dalit girls on Thursday to probe the case

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Walayar sisters Dalit sisters Dalit siblings
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp