STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Four panchayats completely under home quarantine

Now, with the panic setting in because of the death, people are flocking to the next nearest health centre at Mangalapuram. 

Published: 01st April 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2020 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Fire and Rescue Dept officers spraying disinfectant on people who came from Karnataka in Wayanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With all primary contacts of Pothencode native Abdul Azeez, 68, the second Covid-19 patient to die in the state, not being established yet, the possibility of community spread to a bigger level cannot be unruled. Taking this into consideration, the district administration on Tuesday enforced the complete home quarantine for people in Pothencode panchayat for three weeks while the nearby panchayats of Manikkal, Mangalapuram and Vembayam, and the Ariyottukonam-Melemukku region of the city corporation will see a complete quarantine for two weeks. A call centre will also be opened for people in these regions.

“We have the situation under control. What gives us hope is the fact that all 185 people who were initially put under quarantine in the panchayat don’t have any serious symptoms. We are now preparing for the complete quarantine,” said Pothencode panchayat president Venugopalan Nair. The people here were largely dependent on the Thonnakkal Primary Health Centre for their medical needs but that has not been completely shutdown for disinfection as the deceased had visited the centre twice with symptoms. Now, with the panic setting in because of the death, people are flocking to the next nearest health centre at Mangalapuram. 

“We had a large number of patients on Tuesday. There are two doctors at the hospital who work on alternate days. Most of the people now arriving here are from the Vavarambalam region which is barely 5km away. They are all coming with fever or cold, worried that they have contracted the virus. The death has left everyone spooked and is in turn creating more health risks. We have all precautionary measures in place, except that we are running short of masks,” said a medical staffer of Mangalapuram Primary Health Centre.

In Manikkal panchayat, even the few scattered people who are usually found on the streets everyday despite the lockdown could not be seen on Tuesday. “We have received no order as of now about the complete home quarantine. As soon as we get the mail, we will deploy our teams which are all on standby,” said Manikkal panchayat president Sujatha S.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Let’s not make any mistake, coronavirus is very serious: Renowned cardiologist Rahul Potluri
Coronavirus lockdown: Community kitchens in Kerala deliver free food to needy at home
People who showed coronavirus symptoms being taken to various hospitals from Nizamuddin area in New Delhi on Monday March 30 2020. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Over 1000 evacuated from Nizamuddin in Delhi, several being tested for coronavirus
Sachitra Munjuwani and Bhaveena Dharmesh feeding stray dogs at Ernakulam. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lockdown tales: These two women are feeding stray dogs in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Lockdown Tales: This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
Gallery
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
Before you make fun of your friends and family members over their birthday, remember some dashing personalities were also born on this day.
Born on April 1: Former Vice President Hamid Ansari to WWE star Randy Orton, celebrities, VIPs who celebrate birthdays on April Fool's
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp