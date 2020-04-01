Pinarayi announces special action plan for worst-hit Kasaragod

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is set to announce a special action plan for Kasaragod district, which has become the hotspot in the state with the number of active cases rising to 108. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told media persons on Tuesday that panchayat-level data will be prepared. Details of persons who have symptoms like fever and cough and those who came into contact with them will be included in it. At the same time, the state on Tuesday reported seven new cases of Covid-19, taking the total number of people under treatment to 215.

“A new problem that has emerged is related to the people who attended a religious congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and at Malaysia. The police have conducted a detailed investigation. The district collectors were provided with a list of the attendees from their respective districts.

It has also been directed to ensure cautionary steps,” said the CM. Mentioning the second death in the state from Pothencode, the CM said it is not an incident of community transmission and an inquiry is on to find from where he contracted the virus. Considering the contacts he had before getting admitted to a hospital, there were various possibilities and each is being examined, said the CM.

However, he said he was unaware of the direction of the State Police Chief that Crime Branch will conduct an inquiry to find the persons with whom he had come into contact.

The CM also had a word of caution towards the laxity of some section of the public in adhering to the direction of staying at home. According to him, such people have to understand that sloppiness comes with a price and it has to be borne by the whole society. “Self-restraint is the key.

Everyone should understand the gravity of the issue and act accordingly. Neither the health and police departments nor the government itself could protect all. People should protect themselves. For that they have to remain alert and should remain transparent by passing necessary information to the concerned,” said Vijayan.