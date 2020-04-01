This is how Kerala is fighting coronavirus

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the bleak picture in times of the pandemic novel coronavirus a glimmer of good news was cropped up from the southern state of Kerala. On March 30, the state touted to have one of the best health indexes in the country brought back an elderly couple to life from the jaws of Covid19. The state which is now in the limelight made an all-out effort to save the couple aged 93 and 88 respectively with age-related comorbidities. But the good news came with a price as one of the healthcare professional engaged in treating the couple contracted SARS-CoV-2. However, the state health department underscores that such setbacks don’t deter it from attending the patients and provide them with quality healthcare.

“When the aged couple tested positive for Covid19 on March 8, we know that they are of high-risk ones and their chances are limited. But we decided to try our level best to save their lives. Health Minister KK Shailaja herself took the lead role for it as she constantly monitored their health progress,” said an officer of the health department.

Meanwhile, the officer added that the recuperation of the aged couple is only a piece of the larger picture. According to him, for dealing with the Covid19 and related emergencies the health department prepared a meticulous plan and the same was sought by the Union Health Ministry for sharing it with member states. The state was also the first to stipulate a 28 day quarantine period, whereas at the international and national it was 14 days.

It is all about planning

Said the officer, “It was on January 30 that the first Covid19 positive case gets reported in the country from Kerala. The case was reported from Thrissur. At that time itself, the state had readied Plan A and B for dealing with emergencies. The third level of the plan gets chalked out when three Italy returnees and two persons whom they contacted tested positive on March 8. Despite the three plans, Kerala is now moving ahead as per Plan A.”

As per plan A, fifty government hospitals and two private hospitals were identified and a total of 1,216 isolation beds were also arranged. Under Plan B 71 government hospitals and 55 private hospitals were identified and 1,425 isolation beds were also arranged. If an emergency evolves like that of a community transmission the state could shift to plan B and if needed even to plan C. Under it, 3028 beds have been identified at 81 government hospitals and 41 private hospitals. The ICU beds that have been ensured is 218.

The first case was followed by two other cases on February 2 and February 3. These three cases happened to be the first three cases in the country also. But by then the state government machinery was put on alert. A state-level rapid response team chaired by the health minister gets constituted at the Directorate of Health Services and interdepartmental coordination gets ensured.

Once the second wave of Covid19 gets reported in the state from Pathanamthitta on March 8, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself starts to monitor the situation and for better coordination, each minister was also provided with the charge of each district.

Novel initiatives for bolstering the fight

The Kerala model in Covid19 management doesn’t end there. The state also came out with some novel initiatives like ‘break the chain’ campaign and Covid Care Centers (CCC).

“The first wave of the Covid19 ends with the three positive cases and their recovery. The second wave started from the Italy returnees and their contacts. Considering the possibility of more such cases and the mass returning of expats from Covid19 affected countries it was first decided to launch the break the chain campaign. It is for generating awareness among the masses on the need to take up hand washing. It received an overwhelming response from within and outside the country,” said an officer of the Directorate of Health Services.

Another major initiative was the CCC established in all districts with a view to accommodate people who have been advised home isolation but have no residence in Kerala like tourists, people in transit and others. It is also meant to accommodate any person in home isolation but not following the home isolation guidelines and for the Keralite returning from various states in India.

Who is put under home isolation?

As per the advisory issued by the health department, any person with travel history to COVID19 affected countries or person with contact with such a traveller, whether they are having symptoms or not, must remain at home isolation for 28 days. Home isolation is ensured with the help of squads at LSG level including health staff, police and volunteers.

Clinical categorization

Kerala mandates that patients with mild symptoms are advised not to come to hospitals for testing and treatment. The state also came out with a clinical categorization in which those with low-grade fever/mild sore throat/cough/diarrhoea was included as category A, those with high-grade fever and or severe sore throat or cough as category B and those with breathlessness, chest pain, fall in blood pressure as category C. While those under category A doesn't need testing, for both category B and C testing, is required.

Who needs hospital isolation?

For category A strict home isolation is recommended. Those who came under category B should have to come to a designated Covid19 treatment centers after informing DISHA. Based on clinical assessment decision on testing will be taken. Patients belonging to category C will be admitted to the treatment centre.

What if a person tests positive?

Different types of swabs are taken. One is the nasopharyngeal swab and the other is a specimen from inside the nostril. The swabs are then processed and sent to the laboratory for testing. There PCR and RT-PCR tests are performed. Once a sample tests positive, the health department starts the contact tracing exercise. Contact tracing is the process of identifying, assessing, and managing people who have been exposed to a disease to prevent onward transmission. It basically involves a three-pronged process- contact identification, contact listing and contact follow-up. If the contact tracing couldn’t be brought the suspected contacts in the net, then route map of the particular positive case is publicized. It will have the details of the positive case’s contacts, their place of visit and other details including time in chronological order.

How is the positive case treated?

There is no vaccine for Covid19 and this treatment is for the symptoms. And it may include pain relievers (ibuprofen or acetaminophen), cough syrup or medication, rest and fluid intake.

When will one get discharged?

If the test of repeated samples turns negative then the person is discharged. But the case will have to remain in isolation for 28 days.

So far 241 positive cases have been reported in Kerala. Of this 215 are under treatment. 24 recovered and two dead.