STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Assamese duo: We felt our service vital, so stayed back

At a time when panicky migrant labourers have become restive awaiting an opportunity to return home, two Assamese workers at Kathrikadavu here are ensuring the smooth functioning of a grocery shop.

Published: 02nd April 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Haneef Udhin, left, and Afeeque Rahman | Albin Mathew

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when panicky migrant labourers have become restive awaiting an opportunity to return home, two Assamese workers at Kathrikadavu here are ensuring the smooth functioning of a grocery shop.
Though both Haneef Udhin, 32, and Afeeque Rahman, 27, of Surpur had been under tremendous pressure from family and friends to return home early last month following the spike in Covid-19 cases in Kerala, they decided to avoid the three-day-long train journey home.

“Initially, we were apprehensive. Now we’re happy that we chose to stay back. The owner has reposed a lot of faith in us in running the store during this time of crisis. Our presence is vital to the shop’s day-to-day functioning since the owner will not be able to manage the business alone,” said Haneef, who first arrived here seven years ago. The duo also sees to it that the store opens at 7am sharp — in a marked shift from the usual practice of grocery shops here which start the day’s business a tad late — for the convenience of many customers who turn up early.

“We follow all safety guidelines laid down by the health department to prevent Covid transmission. The shop is sanitised every morning,” Afeeque said, after politely telling a customer to stay outside the shop till the time another buyer who was already inside exited. 

‘Generally, people are  cooperative these days’

“The police were clear that only one customer at a time should be entertained. So we don’t allow crowding inside the shop. There are a few who frown at our request. But generally people are pretty cooperative these days,” Afeeque said. 

He added that several customers are eager to find out about the supply chain and when we tell them everything is fine, happiness on their faces is very evident.“During the first three to four days of the lockdown, there was frantic buying. Now people seem to be more cool and buy only what they need,” said Haneef, adding, he is in constant touch with his family over phone. “When we decided to stay back, many of our friends also decided to stick around. Right now, they are working in the various chicken stalls and small shops here,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
migrant labourers Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy during coronavirus
Lockdown Tales: This man feeds Bengaluru stray dogs and makes them feel loved
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp