In a first, Kerala man arrested under new ordinance for violating lockdown

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the first arrest under the new Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, a man was held on Thursday for violating the lockdown advisory. According to Ernakulam Rural Police, Sojan, a native of Mattoor in Kalady, was arrested for unnecessary travel and ignoring the warnings of health workers.

"Sojan and a few others were loitering in the streets and allegedly shouted at health workers when they were directed to go home on Thursday. The issue came to the notice of the police while conducting surveillance using a drone camera in Kalady area," said a police officer with the Kalady police station.

As per the ordinance, the government can control the events organised by the public, individuals and groups in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Earlier, Ernakulam Rural SP, K Karthik said that the rural police will intensify vehicle checks at various locations and initiate legal action under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 against those violating the lockdown advisory.

Violation of the regulations is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or both. The offence is cognizable and bailable.