Kerala COVID-19 toll rises to 256 after 21 new cases; two of whom attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that there were 21 new coronavirus positive cases taking the total number in the state to 256.

"This includes two who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. Today there are 1,65,934 under observation, which includes 643 at various hospitals in the state. Kasargode recorded 8 cases today," said Vijayan.

Four Malayalis based outside the state, who had contracted Covid-19, died on Wednesday. This is twice the number of lives claimed by the deadly virus in Kerala.