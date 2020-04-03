STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After floods, Kerala's 'Youth power' to combat COVID-19 crisis

As many as 2.36 lakh volunteers across the state have enrolled in the special Youth Task Force set up by Kerala State Youth Commission to carry out various activities with regard to COVID-19.

Volunteers of Kerala Voluntary Youth Action Force engaged in sanitising public spots

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Youths, who came together to help during Kerala floods and won wide appreciation including from the UN, are back again, this time to battle COVID-19 crisis.

Speaking to ANI, Chintha Jerome, chairperson, Kerala State Youth Commission said, "2.36 lakh young people have come forward across the state to assist in various activities undertaken by the government and district authorities to combat COVID-19."

"The task force comprises 200 members each in 941 panchayats, 500 each in 87 municipalities and 750 each in six corporations. During floods, the youth initiated voluntary activities in the state which was appreciated even by the UN. During a UN conference in Germany which I had attended, they applauded the activities of youth in the state," she said.

Chintha underlined that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed the Youth Commission to set up such a task force.

"The Youth Task Force will help in various activities like starting of community kitchen in every district, home delivery of food and medicines for the needy and for home delivery of ration from PDS. Even there are youths who came forward to volunteer as bystanders for patients in hospitals," she added. 

