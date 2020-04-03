STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

HC calls govt order ‘recipe for disaster’, stays it for 3 weeks

According to Prathapan, the decision will affect the state’s social fabric dangerously.

Published: 03rd April 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Terming the state government order to provide alcoholics with three litres of liquor on doctor’s prescription to counter withdrawal symptoms as a ‘recipe for disaster’, the Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed it for three weeks.

A division bench comprising Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the interim order while admitting the petition filed by Congress MP T N Prathapan and Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) general secretary Dr G S Vijayakrishnan.

The court observed that no document in medical literature supports such a prescription. “This is a recipe for disaster,” the court observed orally. “How can alcohol withdrawal syndrome be treated by providing alcohol?,” the court asked the government.According to Prathapan, the decision will affect the state’s social fabric dangerously. Kerala has about 14 de-addiction centres and six counselling centres under the Vimukthi mission. The government should take steps to effectively implement projects rather than make liquor available through whatever ways possible. KGMOA pointed out that when a person presents himself as a patient, the doctor’s primary duty is to provide him with the necessary treatment.

This principle is applicable even in the case of a patient having Alcohol Dependence Syndrome (ADS). But through the latest order, the doctor was required to certify that the patient is having withdrawal symptoms so as to enable him to obtain a pass to buy liquor. Such an act by a doctor is contrary to his bounden duty and against the oath taken by him, stated the association.

State Attorney K V Sohan submitted that similar orders to provide liquor were issued in states where liquor was banned. In fact, allowing those suffering from withdrawal symptoms to consume liquor on a moderate scale was part of the de-addiction treatment protocol. Many deaths have occurred in the state due to non-availability of alcohol caused by the lockdown, he pointed out.

Dr N Dinesh, national chairperson of the National Mental Health Wing (NMHW) of the Indian Medical Association had also approached the court against the government move. The petition stated the government decision to supply liquor to patients suffering from AWS with doctors’ prescription was unethical.

State to comply with HC order

T’Puram: The state government will abide by the High Court order that stayed its move to provide liquor to people heavily addicted to alcohol provided they obtain prescription from the doctor, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. “We have clarified earlier also that family members (of people addicted to alcohol) should insist on taking them to Vimukthi (de-addiction) centres,” Pinarayi said during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 situation. Earlier, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said the state government will comply with the High Court order. He said the government was trying to find a solution to a social issue, especially in the wake of suicides allegedly by people with withdrawal symptoms. The minister said future course of action will be decided after discussion with legal experts. He said the court verdict cannot be seen as a blow to the state government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp