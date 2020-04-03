STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Join salary challenge to avoid cut, appeals Isaac

Kerala will be forced to regulate the salary of government employees if the Covid-19 crisis continues, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said on Thursday.

Published: 03rd April 2020 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2020 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala will be forced to regulate the salary of government employees if the Covid-19 crisis continues, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said on Thursday. “Several states are not paying the full salary of March to the employees. Telangana has cut it by half. Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have also deferred payment of half the salary. If the present situation continues, the Kerala government will also be forced to think along these lines,” he said in a Facebook post, while pointing out that the state was facing a big financial crisis.

Speaking to media persons later, Isaac said that extreme steps like salary cut can be avoided if all employees donated their salary of one month to the government. He added that the option to make contributions as per one’s capacity was impractical, considering the past experience with the ‘salary challenge’ during the 2018 floods. “Those who were reluctant to take up the challenge were the ones who were highly-paid,” he said. Isaac urged all government employees to join the salary challenge announced by the government as part of the Covid-19 relief measures. “This need not be done in one go. It can be paid in installments,” he said.

‘No compulsion’

The minister denied reports that the salary challenge would be made compulsory. “I wonder how it can be made compulsory. Then where’s the challenge? There will not be any compulsion. Only kind hearts need to contribute,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
This Chennai woman is selflessly distributing food packets to the poor
A health worker sanitises an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended the religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaats Markaz tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi on Wednesday April 1 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Tamil Nadu confirms 110 new cases, global count crosses 8.7 lakhs
Image used for representational purpose only (File | AP)
Three Olympic-bound boxers show how to keep fit during lockdown
Suspected novel coronavirus patients Nizamuddin area being taken to hospital for tests on Tuesday (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
Thousands under scanner for train travel with Tablighi Jamaat participants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu sees biggest one-day spike, total cases in India cross 2500
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to go home
Gallery
English batsman Jos Buttler was mankaded by Ravi Ashwin in the IPL 2019 clash between Rajasthan Royals and KXI Punjab during the 2019 edition of the tournament. After he proceeded to deliver the final ball of the 13th over, Ashwin stopped and with the Eng
Don't get mankad by COVID-19: Sports stars can teach us the dos and don'ts of coronavirus prevention. Luis Suarez, Cheteswar Pujara, Steve Smith and more...
Former Australian spinner Shane Warne picked Sourav Ganguly as the skipper of his greatest Indian XI. The 50-year-old nominated his greatest Indian XI during an Instagram Live session and picked only the players he played against in his career. (Photo | A
Sourav Ganguly to Virender Sehwag: Check out Australian legend Shane Warne's greatest Indian XI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp