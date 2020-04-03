STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala reports nine new COVID-19 cases including three who visited Tablighi Jamaat; tally now at 295

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301 including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

By ANI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Friday.

Out of the nine new cases, three people are those who had attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"With nine new confirmed cases of coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has increased to 295," he added.

Giving the break-up of the new cases, the Chief Minister said, "Nine people have tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala today -- seven in Kasaragod and one each in Kannur and Thrissur. Out of them, three people had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Nizamuddin in Delhi."

He also said, "Out of the total 295 positive cases in the state, 206 have a history of travelling abroad and 7 people are foreigners. 14 people have recovered. This shows that we have managed to contain the outbreak to a certain level. The elderly couple in Kottayam got discharged today."

The health workers must be appreciated for their work, Vijayan stated.

