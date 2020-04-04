STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man, two other Indians win USD 5 million Abu Dhabi jackpot

Jijesh Korothan, who hails from Kerala's Kannur district took home 20 million dirhams ($5 million) at the Big Ticket raffle draw held here on Friday, the Gulf News reported.

Published: 04th April 2020

By PTI

ABU DHABI: Three Indian expats in UAE have won the mega monthly jackpot draw in Abu Dhabi, according to a media report.

Korothan, a driver who has been living in Ras Al Khaimah for 15 years, shares the win with two other Indian expats in the UAE.

The other two winners are also drivers.

Korothan said a large part of the money will go towards his seven-year-old daughter's education and towards a small business in luxury car rentals that he and his friends have started.

"It has been a tough month. I have had no work at all. I was in a desperate situation and about to send my family back. This win is nothing but a miracle, he was quoted as saying by the report.

The Big Ticket draw was held on Friday and remained closed to public as part of the COVID-19 precautionary measure.

It was, however, streamed live on official Facebook and YouTube pages.

