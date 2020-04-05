STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In a first, Kerala starts rapid tests, may ask all to wear masks

As the deadly coronavirus spread its tentacles wider across the country, Kerala on Saturday took its fight to the next level by starting rapid anti- body tests to check for community transmission

Published: 05th April 2020 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the deadly coronavirus spread its tentacles wider across the country, Kerala on Saturday took its fight to the next level by starting rapid anti- body tests to check for community transmission. With more positive cases being reported, the state is also planning to recommend use of face masks by all, especially considering that the lockdown restrictions will be lifted soon. On Saturday, 11 new positive cases were reported in the state, while eight recovered from the disease.

Of the 11 cases, six are from Kasaragod and one each from Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts. While five persons had returned from Dubai (three in Kasaragod and one each in Kannur and Ernakulam), three persons (Alappuzha, Kollam and Kasaragod) were Nizamuddin returnees.

Of the remaining cases, one person had come from Nagpur to Palakkad and the other two (Kasaragod) contracted the disease due to close contact with positive cases. Meanwhile, health officials collected 171 samples for the rapid RT-PCR tests from Thiruvananthapuram district. Of these, 32 samples are of Pothencode residents suspected to have come in close contact with Abdul Azeez, who died due to Covid-19.

According to officials, the results of the tests will be announced on Sunday. As part of the measures to contain the virus spread, the state health department might recommend the public to wear masks, and continue with the preventive measures like social distancing and personal hygiene.

As per sources, the department is also planning to initiate a project through which reusable facemasks can be made at home. “The Chief Minister himself had called for wearing of facemasks by all. He also said mask is not just for preventing contraction of the virus but also preventing transmission,” a health official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp