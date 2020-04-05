MLA’s outburst against journalists sparks row

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Kayamkulam MLA U Prathibha has landed in controversy after she made bitter remarks against mediapersons, who reported about the rift between her and DYFI activists over Covid-19 prevention activities, on Saturday. In a Facebook live, the MLA said the mediapersons, who reported that there was a rift between her and DYFI workers, should better go for flesh trade rather than journalism.

“The reporters who follow these kind of journalism should wash the feet of poor woman who engage in flesh trade for a livelihood and drink the water,” she said. Meanwhile, journalists community came out against the remarks. KUWJ state president K P Reji asked her to withdraw the remarks and apologise to the community.