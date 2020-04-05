Police officer violates protocol in Lakshadweep

KOCHI: At a time when the police force across the nation is receiving accolades from several quarters for the hard work they put in to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, some police officers are causing damage to the reputation. In the latest development, Mohammed Abdul Nazir, a circle-inspector in Kalpeni island in Lakshadweep travelled to Androth island without getting suf ficient sanction from his top officer that too when a countrywide lockdown was in place.

Based on the complaint, Secretary (Home) Lakshadweep issued a directive to the assistant superintendent of police to conduct an inquiry and also submit a report whether he had misused his official position.



“Abdul Nazir had requested for 65 days LHP for the marriage of his daughter. Accordingly, he was sanctioned 45 days leave. However, on March 24, a recall notice was issued with direction to join for duty before the expiry of sanctioned leave for proper implementation of prohibitory order in connection with Covid-19. The action shows his careless approach towards his official responsibility,” reads the order of the Secretary.