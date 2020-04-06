STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

2,865 kg of contaminated fish destroyed

With the demand for fish soaring amid lockdown, the sale of contaminated and stale fish has become another health scare.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Food safety officials inspecting the shops to detect formalin-laced and spoiled fishes at Pollachi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the demand for fish soaring amid lockdown, the sale of contaminated and stale fish has become another health scare. The Food Safety Department seized and destroyed 2,865 kilograms of fish which were not fit for consumption from various markets in the state on Sunday. Under ‘Operation Sagar Rani’, the department conducted 165 inspections across the districts, except Kasaragod where a complete lockdown is in force. 

“Unscrupulous elements are using the lockdown period to sell contaminated fish and hence, we have decided to strengthen the inspections under Operation Sagar Rani,” said Health Minister K K Shailaja. 
The most number of seizures were reported from Kollam (26), followed by Kozhikode (24), Palakkad (15), Pathanamthitta (14), Kottayam (13), Thrissur (12), Malappuram (12) Ernakulam (11), Alappuzha (10), Kannur (7), Wayanad (5) and Idukki (4).

Some of the fish samples collected had traces of formalin, a toxic chemical widely used as tissue preservative, said a food safety officer.  In a bid to help the fishermen community in distress and to meet the increasing demand, the government had allowed restricted fishing from Saturday. Also, the fish consignments from Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat continue to reach the state through the check-posts.

Operation Sagar Rani was launched to ensure safety and hygiene at fish handling and distribution centres in the state in 2018. As part of it, awareness programmes were held among fish workers, traders and the public on the health hazards caused due to the consumption of contaminated fish. In the second stage, samples of fish and ice were collected for testing the toxic content and, it was in the third phase that the department launched the inspections. Those found selling toxin-laden fish were served with notices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
fish Operation Sagar Rani
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp