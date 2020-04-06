STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Aided college teachers accuse government of discrimination in workload revision 

This had led to around 2,500 teachers in aided colleges becoming ‘excess’ staff.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Is the state government adopting double standards regarding staff fixation in state-run and aided colleges? The teachers of aided colleges say yes, and allege that the Higher Education Department is blatantly carrying out such a ‘discrimination’. The government has done away with the norm of considering one hour of workload in post-graduate classes as 1.5 hours. This had led to around 2,500 teachers in aided colleges becoming ‘excess’ staff. However, the PG workload of 1:1.5 has been retained in government colleges, it is alleged.

The Higher Education Department had come out with the revised order regarding the workload of aided college teachers earlier this week, with the objective of reducing the “huge financial burden” to the state. According to the government, a number of regular teaching posts have been created against a “lesser workload” of nine hours a week. 

According to P N Harikumar, general secretary of the Left-affiliated All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA), the norm of considering one hour of PG class as 1.5 hours was followed for the appointment of 149 government teachers recently. Meanwhile, Higher Education Minster K T Jaleel dismissed allegations of such discrimination.

“The workload of 1:1.5 was applied as a temporary arrangement to protect teachers during the de-linking of the pre-degree course from colleges. The UGC norms do not specify such a workload,” Jaleel told TNIE. According to U N Abdul Khalam, general secretary of Congress-affiliated Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, the state is deliberately misinterpreting UGC norms. “Th earlier UGC regulations did prescribe such a norm. The fact that subsequent regulations were silent on it does not mean it no longer exists,” he said. The associations affiliated to both LDF and UDF have decided to boycott exam duty and valuation camps to protest the alleged discrimination.

DOUBLE STANDARDS?
lGovt does away with 1:1.5 hours workload norm for PG classes
lRevised norm not applied when appointing govt teachers
lAided college teachers cry foul, cite discrimination
lMinister says UGC norms do not prescribe such workload
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
college teachers
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp