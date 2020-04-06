STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Eight new positive cases in Kerala, six recover

The state on Sunday reported eight new Covid-19 cases as the total number of confirmed cases went up to 314.

Published: 06th April 2020 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, covid 19 test, positive

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The state on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases as the total number of confirmed cases went up to 314. The fresh cases were reported from Kozhikode (five), Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Kasaragod (one each). 

Of the Kozhikode cases, four had attended the Tablighi Jamaat while the other had returned from Dubai. Thus the total number of Nizamuddin returnees who tested positive rose to 10. Six people recovered in the state on Sunday.

“The infected person in Pathanamthitta had returned from Delhi whereas those from Kannur and Kasaragod contracted the virus through local contact,” said a statement from the health minister’s office.
Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday sent a 26-member team from the Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram to convert the Kasaragod MCH into a Covid centre.

“Kasaragod is the worst-hit district. It now has 119 active cases. The Covid hospital, which will come up in the administrative block of the MCH in Kasaragod, will have a 200-bed isolation ward and 20 intensive care units. A team led by Thiruvananthapuram MCH ICU Deputy Superintendent Dr S S Santhosh Kumar will train the staff there,” said an official. The total number of people under observation in the state is 1,58,617. Of them, 1,57,841 are under quarantine in their homes and 776 in different hospitals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID Kerala COVID-19
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp