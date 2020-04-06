COVID-19: Eight new positive cases in Kerala, six recover

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state on Sunday reported eight new COVID-19 cases as the total number of confirmed cases went up to 314. The fresh cases were reported from Kozhikode (five), Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Kasaragod (one each).

Of the Kozhikode cases, four had attended the Tablighi Jamaat while the other had returned from Dubai. Thus the total number of Nizamuddin returnees who tested positive rose to 10. Six people recovered in the state on Sunday.

“The infected person in Pathanamthitta had returned from Delhi whereas those from Kannur and Kasaragod contracted the virus through local contact,” said a statement from the health minister’s office.

Meanwhile, the state government on Sunday sent a 26-member team from the Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram to convert the Kasaragod MCH into a Covid centre.

“Kasaragod is the worst-hit district. It now has 119 active cases. The Covid hospital, which will come up in the administrative block of the MCH in Kasaragod, will have a 200-bed isolation ward and 20 intensive care units. A team led by Thiruvananthapuram MCH ICU Deputy Superintendent Dr S S Santhosh Kumar will train the staff there,” said an official. The total number of people under observation in the state is 1,58,617. Of them, 1,57,841 are under quarantine in their homes and 776 in different hospitals.