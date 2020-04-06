STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Faithful attend palm sunday services online

Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of the Holy Week, was conducted in churches without the physical presence of parishioners in view of the Covid-19 threat and the lockdown.

Published: 06th April 2020 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2020 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Archbishop Joseph Kalathiparambil leads the Palm Sunday services at St Francis Assissi Cathedral near the High Court. Only three including the archbishop took part in the service abiding by the restrictions in place to prevent Covid-19 spread | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of the Holy Week, was conducted in churches without the physical presence of parishioners in view of the Covid-19 threat and the lockdown. Instead, the ceremonies were either streamed live online or telecast on television for the faithful to take part from their homes. Processions of faithful carrying palm leaves were also not organised in view of the directives by the church heads to not violate the lockdown curbs. For many, the inability to attend the ceremony in person was a sad experience.

“This is the first time we attended Holy Mass via television. It was saddening to see empty pews. But, we had no other option,” said a faithful. In his Palm Sunday message, Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal Mar George Alencherry said, “The Holy Week observance is beginning when we are going through a time of agony.

While we are far apart, our hearts are close and God is bringing us together through his love.” Alencherry was the main celebrant of the ceremony held at Ernakulam St Mary’s Basilica which was telecast live on the Syro Malabar Church’s YouTube channel. Metropolitan Mar Theophilos Kuriakose of the Jacobite Church was the main celebrant of the ceremony held at Malankara Syrian Orthodox seminary. 

“Timings of the masses were announced beforehand via social media and WhatsApp so that laity could tune in on time,” he said. Metropolitan Vicar of Ernakulam Angamaly Mar Antony Kariyil was the main celebrant of the Palm Sunday ceremonies which were webcast live through the archdiocese’s YouTube channel from Bishop House here. Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil was the main celebrant of the Palm Sunday ceremony in Latin rite at St Francis Assisi Cathedral at Broadway here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India lights up during coronavirus lockdown, celebrates mini Diwali
COVID -19 Survivors: Negligence is key factor for rapid spread of coronavirus, says survivor
Gallery
These long-standing habits at the international level of sporting events could change forever once tournaments and events resume after the pandemic.
Coronavirus impact: Pandemic might change international sporting habits as we know it!
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to light lamps to express unity in fight against the novel coronavirus, people across India used lamps, diyas and flashed moblie lights for nine minutes at 9pm on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Diya Jalao: Here is how India responded to PM Narendra Modi's 9 pm-9minutes appeal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp