Summer showers bring relief to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a much-needed respite to people who had to quarantine themselves under the sweltering heat, the state experienced an overcast sky and light showers on Sunday. Accompanied by lightning and thunder, the summer showers have paved way for relatively pleasant weather.

According to the weather models issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains are likely to continue until next Thursday, except in Kasaragod where dry weather would prevail. Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur in isolated places of Kerala and Mahe, while light rainfall is expected in Lakshadweep during this week, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Palakkad recorded the highest temperature of the day at 39.4°C, whereas Kochi registered the lowest at 33.4°C. Thiruvananthapuram city recorded a rainfall of 5cm, which was the highest in the state as of 5 pm on Sunday. The IMD office has also warned a squally weather over the Lakshadweep area off Kerala coast Hence, the fishermen are advised not to venture into this area of the sea on Monday.