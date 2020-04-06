Two drivers provide food to inter-state truck operators ferrying essentials in Kerala

By ANI

ALAPPUZHA: An ambulance driver and a truck driver from Alappuzha distributed free food to drivers on the National Highway during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Joy an ambulance driver and Mahesh who runs a mini truck are carrying out the initiative after they came to know that many truck drivers who are fetching essential commodities to the state were covering long distances without getting food.

"These lorry drivers are bringing us rice and food grains covering long distances so that we should not go hungry. I am a driver myself and I know it is not easy to get food in highways during this lockdown. So we are carrying out this service from last four days in whichever way we can to help them," said Joy.

The duo is distributing the free meals in Mahesh's truck near the Alappuzha Kommadi bypass.

Mahesh said that they do have financial problems but it would not come in the way to carry out the free food distribution.

"I am a driver and I don't want other drivers who bring us all essential items, to starve. After we started there are drivers from other states from nearby Tamil Nadu to as long as Punjab who eats food from here. Till the lockdown ends we will provide free food, "he said.

After hearing about their kind gesture people have started to help them to buy the rice and vegetables to cook the meal.

Hari a truck driver from Tamil Nadu said that the service carried out by the duo is really helpful. "On our way, it is really difficult to get food as most of the hotels are closed after the lockdown. Also, those open only provide parcel. The food they offer here is also tasty, "he said.

With an increase of 490 COVID-19 cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4,000 mark, mounting to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3,666 active cases across in India so far, while 292 people have been cured or discharged or have migrated. Till date, 109 deaths have been reported in the country.